ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) is 5.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.36 and a high of $6.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORIC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.6% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 22.38% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.21, the stock is 15.11% and 15.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing -3.42% at the moment leaves the stock 38.77% off its SMA200. ORIC registered 56.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.42%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.08.

The stock witnessed a 24.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.18%, and is 20.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.99% over the week and 5.42% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 163.14% and -9.34% from its 52-week high.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.40% this year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.09M, and float is at 38.26M with Short Float at 11.28%.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chacko Jacob,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Chacko Jacob sold 5,764 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $3.25 per share for a total of $18733.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.82 million shares.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Multani Pratik S (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 2,089 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $3.25 per share for $6789.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7423.0 shares of the ORIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Piscitelli Dominic (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,089 shares at an average price of $3.25 for $6789.0. The insider now directly holds 67,423 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC).

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 24.19% up over the past 12 months. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -68.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.