Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBK) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Origin Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: OBK) is -15.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.59 and a high of $47.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OBK stock was last observed hovering at around $31.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.97% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -0.29% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.09, the stock is 2.89% and 4.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -0.99% at the moment leaves the stock -14.42% off its SMA200. OBK registered -21.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.01%.

The stock witnessed a 7.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.58%, and is 0.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBK) has around 1011 employees, a market worth around $966.59M and $388.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.70 and Fwd P/E is 10.44. Profit margin for the company is 23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.49% and -34.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.00%).

Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBK) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Origin Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.70% this year.

Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.74M, and float is at 29.06M with Short Float at 2.21%.

Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBK) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Moore Preston,the company’sChief Credit & Banking Officer. SEC filings show that Moore Preston bought 20 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $29.28 per share for a total of $586.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43985.0 shares.

Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 24.13% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -8.92% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is 10.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.