Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 98.39% Change This Year

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) is 98.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.40 and a high of $3.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OVID stock was last observed hovering at around $3.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 7.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.69, the stock is 3.12% and 8.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 3.07% at the moment leaves the stock 55.23% off its SMA200. OVID registered 105.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 103.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.27k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.99.

The stock witnessed a 6.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.27%, and is 6.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.10% over the week and 6.40% over the month.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) has around 46 employees, a market worth around $252.51M and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 162.63% and -7.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.00%).

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -143.70% this year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.49M, and float is at 57.01M with Short Float at 0.73%.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tardio Jason,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Tardio Jason sold 17,344 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $2.15 per share for a total of $37290.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is 191.22% higher over the past 12 months.