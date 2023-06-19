Park National Corporation (PRK) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Park National Corporation (AMEX: PRK) is -23.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $97.76 and a high of $151.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRK stock was last observed hovering at around $108.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.9% off its average median price target of $107.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.71% off the consensus price target high of $116.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -3.94% lower than the price target low of $103.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $107.06, the stock is 1.78% and 0.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -15.41% off its SMA200. PRK registered -10.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.52%.

The stock witnessed a 0.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.89%, and is -2.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Park National Corporation (PRK) has around 1725 employees, a market worth around $1.76B and $408.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.23 and Fwd P/E is 14.56. Profit margin for the company is 35.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.51% and -29.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.70%).

Park National Corporation (PRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Park National Corporation (PRK) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Park National Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.30% this year.

Park National Corporation (PRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.24M, and float is at 15.85M with Short Float at 6.57%.

Park National Corporation (PRK) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Park National Corporation (PRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DELAWDER DAN,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DELAWDER DAN bought 600 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $104.52 per share for a total of $62712.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 600.0 shares.

Park National Corporation (PRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) that is 2.60% higher over the past 12 months. SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) is -25.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.