PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) is -48.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $10.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PXMD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.04, the stock is -23.56% and -32.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing -6.31% at the moment leaves the stock -52.12% off its SMA200. PXMD registered a loss of -50.24% in past 6-months. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.62.

The stock witnessed a -31.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.46%, and is -25.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.47% over the week and 8.28% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -5.45% and -90.08% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.60% this year.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.64M, and float is at 3.95M with Short Float at 12.75%.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weisman Howard J.,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Weisman Howard J. sold 3,495 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $1.44 per share for a total of $5033.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

PaxMedica Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Rome Zachary (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 3,371 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $1.44 per share for $4854.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the PXMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Derby Michael (Executive Chairman) disposed off 2,143 shares at an average price of $1.43 for $3064.0. The insider now directly holds 324,430 shares of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD).