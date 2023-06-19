Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) up 31.46% since start of the year

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PAY) is 31.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.75 and a high of $18.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PAY stock was last observed hovering at around $10.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.25% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -31.62% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.53, the stock is 6.07% and 15.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 3.34% at the moment leaves the stock 12.65% off its SMA200. PAY registered -20.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.23.

The stock witnessed a 11.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.47%, and is 5.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) has around 1260 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $528.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 76.30. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.00% and -42.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.10% this year.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.29M, and float is at 19.06M with Short Float at 4.93%.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gerber Andrew A.,the company’sGeneral Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Gerber Andrew A. sold 998 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $9.40 per share for a total of $9380.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65809.0 shares.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Seamon Paul E. (Interim CFO) sold a total of 94 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $9.25 per share for $870.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31723.0 shares of the PAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Gerber Andrew A. (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 5,007 shares at an average price of $9.34 for $46765.0. The insider now directly holds 66,807 shares of Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY).

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Visa Inc. (V) that is trading 16.70% up over the past 12 months and Mastercard Incorporated (MA) that is 15.72% higher over the same period. Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is 6.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.