Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 20.06% Upside

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PEBO) is -0.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.05 and a high of $32.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PEBO stock was last observed hovering at around $28.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.06% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.07% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.98, the stock is 2.70% and 7.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock -1.26% off its SMA200. PEBO registered 2.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.72%.

The stock witnessed a 12.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.64%, and is -2.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) has around 1286 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $296.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.55 and Fwd P/E is 7.73. Profit margin for the company is 35.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.39% and -13.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.90%).

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.40% this year.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.89M, and float is at 27.57M with Short Float at 3.45%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SKINNER FRANCES A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SKINNER FRANCES A bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $24.03 per share for a total of $12015.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4434.0 shares.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that SKINNER FRANCES A (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $24.65 per share for $12323.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3934.0 shares of the PEBO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, Rector Susan D. (Director) acquired 2,995 shares at an average price of $25.04 for $74983.0. The insider now directly holds 24,096 shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO).

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) that is -21.78% lower over the past 12 months. Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) is -11.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.