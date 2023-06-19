PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX: PLM) is -67.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $3.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.87, the stock is -32.22% and -46.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 4.34% at the moment leaves the stock -64.75% off its SMA200. PLM registered -68.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.36%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$14.54.

The stock witnessed a -45.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.45%, and is 0.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.66% over the week and 8.84% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 8.63% and -74.64% from its 52-week high.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PolyMet Mining Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.70% this year.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.71M, and float is at 29.05M with Short Float at 1.48%.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) that is trading 0.97% up over the past 12 months and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) that is 2.50% higher over the same period.