Positives for Conn’s Inc. (CONN) as stock gains in recent trading

Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) is -40.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.07 and a high of $12.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CONN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.12% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 32.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.07, the stock is -5.84% and -11.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -3.55% at the moment leaves the stock -44.33% off its SMA200. CONN registered -53.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$64.49.

The stock witnessed a -5.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.41%, and is -4.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.71% over the week and 9.46% over the month.

Conn’s Inc. (CONN) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $102.32M and $1.29B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.57% and -68.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Conn’s Inc. (CONN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Conn’s Inc. (CONN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Conn’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -168.20% this year.

Conn’s Inc. (CONN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.13M, and float is at 17.96M with Short Float at 12.25%.

Conn’s Inc. (CONN) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Conn’s Inc. (CONN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MARTIN DOUGLAS H,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MARTIN DOUGLAS H bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $6.35 per share for a total of $25415.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64042.0 shares.

Conn’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that MARTIN DOUGLAS H (Director) bought a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $6.47 per share for $45294.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60042.0 shares of the CONN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, MARTIN DOUGLAS H (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $6.25 for $6250.0. The insider now directly holds 47,077 shares of Conn’s Inc. (CONN).

Conn’s Inc. (CONN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) that is trading 11.62% up over the past 12 months and Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) that is 37.49% higher over the same period. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is 11.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.