Positives for Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) as stock gains in recent trading

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) is -27.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.57 and a high of $1.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.14% off the consensus price target high of $1.40 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 42.14% higher than the price target low of $1.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.81, the stock is 18.97% and 21.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock -18.61% off its SMA200. FTK registered -31.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$76.88.

The stock witnessed a 26.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.24%, and is 7.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.19% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) has around 146 employees, a market worth around $70.43M and $171.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 73.95. Profit margin for the company is -6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.70% and -47.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.90%).

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flotek Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.60% this year.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.81M, and float is at 72.98M with Short Float at 3.73%.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wilks Matthew,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Wilks Matthew bought 43,354 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $0.79 per share for a total of $34250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Flotek Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Wilks Matthew (Director) bought a total of 129,093 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $0.79 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the FTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Wilks Matthew (Director) acquired 56,767 shares at an average price of $0.80 for $45414.0. The insider now directly holds 181,169 shares of Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK).

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oil States International Inc. (OIS) that is trading 0.00% down over the past 12 months and Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is 15.08% higher over the same period. Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is 21.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.