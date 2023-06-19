Positives for Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) as stock gains in recent trading

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) is 29.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.15 and a high of $8.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.64% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 27.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.09, the stock is 16.49% and 13.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 2.62% at the moment leaves the stock 3.53% off its SMA200. GBIO registered -12.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.60%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.95.

The stock witnessed a 21.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.73%, and is 5.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.69% over the week and 9.60% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 61.59% and -41.59% from its 52-week high.

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Generation Bio Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.10% this year.

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.23M, and float is at 56.21M with Short Float at 4.01%.

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Paone Antoinette,the company’sCHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Paone Antoinette sold 2,914 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 25 at a price of $4.61 per share for a total of $13434.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Generation Bio Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Paone Antoinette (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold a total of 2,695 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $5.56 per share for $14984.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, Paone Antoinette (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) disposed off 1,865 shares at an average price of $4.57 for $8523.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Generation Bio Co. (GBIO).

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -38.57% lower over the past 12 months. Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is 0.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.