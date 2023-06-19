Positives for Novan Inc. (NOVN) as stock gains in recent trading

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) is -50.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.68 and a high of $3.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOVN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.79% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 87.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.73, the stock is -29.24% and -36.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -5.44% at the moment leaves the stock -46.17% off its SMA200. NOVN registered -68.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.42.

The stock witnessed a -35.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.78%, and is 5.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.10% over the week and 11.27% over the month.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $21.60M and $24.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.35% and -78.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-200.60%).

Novan Inc. (NOVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novan Inc. (NOVN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novan Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.30% this year.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.12M, and float is at 23.36M with Short Float at 1.86%.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Novan Inc. (NOVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Novan Inc. (NOVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is 191.22% higher over the past 12 months.