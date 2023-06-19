Positives for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS) as stock gains in recent trading

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) is 26.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.33 and a high of $20.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TARS stock was last observed hovering at around $18.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $42.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.52% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 53.73% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.51, the stock is 6.56% and 18.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 18.51% off its SMA200. TARS registered 41.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.14.

The stock witnessed a 16.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.18%, and is 2.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.41% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $499.03M and $27.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 63.37% and -7.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.50%).

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -274.90% this year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.74M, and float is at 23.15M with Short Float at 3.93%.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 68 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Azamian Bobak R.,the company’sPresident/CEO and Board Chair. SEC filings show that Azamian Bobak R. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $18.58 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.03 million shares.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Azamian Bobak R. (President/CEO and Board Chair) sold a total of 3,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $20.01 per share for $62031.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.04 million shares of the TARS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Mottiwala Aziz (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 100 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $2000.0. The insider now directly holds 48,086 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS).

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) that is trading 53.59% up over the past 12 months.