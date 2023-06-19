Positives for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) as stock gains in recent trading

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) is 17.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.91 and a high of $9.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STKS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.14% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 17.78% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.40, the stock is -0.07% and -3.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 1.20% off its SMA200. STKS registered -13.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.26.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.50%, and is -2.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.99% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) has around 262 employees, a market worth around $235.02M and $325.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.89 and Fwd P/E is 8.63. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.71% and -21.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.90% this year.

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.68M, and float is at 26.18M with Short Float at 5.10%.

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Angelis Dimitrios,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Angelis Dimitrios sold 28,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $7.71 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90542.0 shares.

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Segal Jonathan (DIRECTOR, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT) bought a total of 5,721 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $6.20 per share for $35470.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.21 million shares of the STKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Olinger Haydee (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $6.28 for $25120.0. The insider now directly holds 16,243 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS).

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading 42.44% up over the past 12 months and Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) that is 46.87% higher over the same period. Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) is 15.03% up on the 1-year trading charts.