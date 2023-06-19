Positives for Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) as stock gains in recent trading

Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) is 67.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.24 and a high of $4.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VAXX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 76.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.35, the stock is 21.38% and 15.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 14.08% at the moment leaves the stock 11.95% off its SMA200. VAXX registered 3.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$199.98k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.29.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.98%, and is 25.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.90% over the week and 7.40% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 89.52% and -47.43% from its 52-week high.

Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vaxxinity Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.40% this year.

Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.06M, and float is at 49.46M with Short Float at 4.94%.

Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP sold 405,217 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 23 at a price of $3.35 per share for a total of $1.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.76 million shares.

Vaxxinity Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 95,475 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $3.35 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.07 million shares of the VAXX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP (10% Owner) disposed off 11,121 shares at an average price of $2.57 for $28561.0. The insider now directly holds 9,169,589 shares of Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX).

Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 52.81% up over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 29.17% higher over the same period.