Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) is 45.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.31 and a high of $11.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBPB stock was last observed hovering at around $8.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -35.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -35.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.10, the stock is -0.34% and -9.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -2.06% at the moment leaves the stock 17.69% off its SMA200. PBPB registered 48.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.63.

The stock witnessed a -3.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.11%, and is -0.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.49% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $241.14M and $472.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.49 and Fwd P/E is 27.00. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.94% and -27.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.30%).

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Potbelly Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.40% this year.

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.91M, and float is at 22.07M with Short Float at 1.75%.

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wright Robert D.,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Wright Robert D. bought 5,988 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $8.35 per share for a total of $50000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.69 million shares.

Potbelly Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Cirulis Steven (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 3,117 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $8.35 per share for $26027.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the PBPB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Near David (Director) acquired 3,125 shares at an average price of $7.99 for $24969.0. The insider now directly holds 104,434 shares of Potbelly Corporation (PBPB).

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rave Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) that is trading 73.08% up over the past 12 months and Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) that is 47.32% higher over the same period. Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) is -10.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.