Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA) Is Down -54.38% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) is -54.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $3.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCSA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 75.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.50, the stock is -22.78% and -17.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing -16.37% at the moment leaves the stock -61.34% off its SMA200. PCSA registered -80.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.53%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.12.

The stock witnessed a -23.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.17%, and is -29.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.09% over the week and 13.54% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 38.66% and -86.88% from its 52-week high.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -128.20% this year.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.77M, and float is at 12.11M with Short Float at 1.66%.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Young David,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Young David bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $0.80 per share for a total of $32000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that Young David (President & CEO) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $0.55 per share for $10998.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the PCSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 13, Young David (President & CEO) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $0.48 for $9600.0. The insider now directly holds 410,424 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA).