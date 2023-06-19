Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 56.0% Upside

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) is -16.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.08 and a high of $5.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBYI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -76.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.52, the stock is 5.17% and 15.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 5.51% off its SMA200. PBYI registered 15.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.67.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 23.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.44%, and is 4.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) has around 192 employees, a market worth around $165.79M and $235.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.21 and Fwd P/E is 17.60. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.23% and -31.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.00% this year.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.64M, and float is at 39.28M with Short Float at 3.47%.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Senderowicz Adrian,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Senderowicz Adrian sold 27,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $3.45 per share for a total of $93280.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that WILSON TROY EDWARD (Director) sold a total of 27,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $3.45 per share for $93269.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 350.0 shares of the PBYI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, MOYES JAY M (Director) disposed off 22,000 shares at an average price of $3.45 for $75970.0. The insider now directly holds 16,322 shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI).

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -17.42% down over the past 12 months and Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) that is -22.13% lower over the same period. GSK plc (GSK) is -17.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.