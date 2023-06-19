Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) is -11.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.12 and a high of $5.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QUAD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $3.63, the stock is 0.44% and 1.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -3.20% at the moment leaves the stock -1.34% off its SMA200. QUAD registered 8.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.74.

The stock witnessed a -3.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.93%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.46% over the week and 5.92% over the month.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) has around 15300 employees, a market worth around $197.69M and $3.24B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.23% and -32.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.20% this year.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.20M, and float is at 30.04M with Short Float at 5.28%.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Staniak Anthony,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Staniak Anthony bought 17,403 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $2.83 per share for a total of $49282.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Quad/Graphics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Quadracci Robert H (Chief Human Resources Officer) bought a total of 8,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $2.80 per share for $24486.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57003.0 shares of the QUAD stock.