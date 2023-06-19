Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 23.13% Upside

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE: KWR) is 15.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $129.06 and a high of $216.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KWR stock was last observed hovering at around $194.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.49% off its average median price target of $231.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.13% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 3.91% higher than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $192.18, the stock is -3.58% and -2.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 5.50% off its SMA200. KWR registered 35.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.14.

The stock witnessed a -5.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.49%, and is -4.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $3.50B and $1.97B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.10. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.91% and -11.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quaker Chemical Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -113.10% this year.

Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.87M, and float is at 13.71M with Short Float at 8.47%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leneis Melissa,the company’sEVP, CHRO. SEC filings show that Leneis Melissa sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $190.21 per share for a total of $95103.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10201.0 shares.

Quaker Chemical Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that FRISBY JEFFRY D (Director) sold a total of 3,487 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $209.00 per share for $0.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4685.0 shares of the KWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Slinkman David (SVP – Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 3,683 shares at an average price of $204.20 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 4,682 shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR).

Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) that is trading 34.91% up over the past 12 months and Chase Corporation (CCF) that is 62.48% higher over the same period. WD-40 Company (WDFC) is 10.36% up on the 1-year trading charts.