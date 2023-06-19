Rallybio Corporation (RLYB) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ: RLYB) is 15.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.15 and a high of $15.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RLYB stock was last observed hovering at around $7.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.8% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 52.75% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.56, the stock is 2.20% and 25.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 2.58% at the moment leaves the stock 2.36% off its SMA200. RLYB registered 8.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.81%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.95.

The stock witnessed a 34.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.71%, and is -4.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.61% over the week and 9.83% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 82.17% and -52.42% from its 52-week high.

Rallybio Corporation (RLYB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rallybio Corporation (RLYB) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rallybio Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.70% this year.

Rallybio Corporation (RLYB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.25M, and float is at 34.69M with Short Float at 2.70%.

Rallybio Corporation (RLYB) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Rallybio Corporation (RLYB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lieber Jonathan I. SEC filings show that Lieber Jonathan I bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $5.21 per share for a total of $26050.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Rallybio Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that PARMAR KUSH (Director) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $8.20 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.38 million shares of the RLYB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, 5AM Partners V, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $8.20 for $0.82 million. The insider now directly holds 2,378,969 shares of Rallybio Corporation (RLYB).

Rallybio Corporation (RLYB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -38.57% lower over the past 12 months. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 24.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.