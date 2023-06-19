Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 2.50% Change This Year

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) is 2.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.26 and a high of $16.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The METC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.69% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -0.11% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.01, the stock is 8.14% and 4.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 1.92% at the moment leaves the stock -6.42% off its SMA200. METC registered -45.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.89.

The stock witnessed a -0.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.12%, and is 10.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.71% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) has around 725 employees, a market worth around $392.57M and $577.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.04 and Fwd P/E is 5.06. Profit margin for the company is 17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.06% and -45.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.90%).

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ramaco Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 189.00% this year.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.28M, and float is at 24.23M with Short Float at 5.79%.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FRISCHKORN DAVID E K,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FRISCHKORN DAVID E K sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $7.58 per share for a total of $15160.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38027.0 shares.

Ramaco Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Giacometto Aurelia Skipwith (Director) sold a total of 3,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $8.96 per share for $32261.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14477.0 shares of the METC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, FRISCHKORN DAVID E K (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $9.89 for $49450.0. The insider now directly holds 30,439 shares of Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC).