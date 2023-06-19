Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:RCAT Stock Is Going Next

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) is 2.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.77 and a high of $2.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RCAT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 80.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.96, the stock is 3.86% and 3.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 9.50% at the moment leaves the stock -21.00% off its SMA200. RCAT registered -48.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.44.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.85%, and is 6.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.28% over the week and 6.16% over the month.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) has around 70 employees, a market worth around $47.98M and $9.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 25.66% and -63.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.30%).

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.70% this year.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.29M, and float is at 34.70M with Short Float at 1.36%.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.82 million shares.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR (Director) sold a total of 76,090 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $1.09 per share for $82938.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.92 million shares of the RCAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Thompson Jeffrey M (Chairman of the Board, CEO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $0.89 for $885.0. The insider now directly holds 12,962,007 shares of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT).