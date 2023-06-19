Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) is -24.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.42 and a high of $2.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REFR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 51.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.45, the stock is -12.91% and -10.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -5.23% at the moment leaves the stock -28.06% off its SMA200. REFR registered -7.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$18.99.

The stock witnessed a -8.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.68%, and is -16.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.54% over the week and 6.69% over the month.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $51.30M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2.11% and -49.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.70%).

Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Research Frontiers Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.70% this year.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.29M, and float is at 28.59M with Short Float at 2.49%.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Daigle Darryl,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Daigle Darryl bought 4,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $1.59 per share for a total of $6996.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Research Frontiers Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Daigle Darryl (Director) bought a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $2.00 per share for $7000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the REFR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, Daigle Darryl (Director) acquired 3,500 shares at an average price of $2.00 for $7000.0. The insider now directly holds 25,226 shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR).

Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) that is trading 2.26% up over the past 12 months and Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is -30.31% lower over the same period. Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) is 6.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.