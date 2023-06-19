Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:RMNI Stock Is Going Next

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) is 18.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.46 and a high of $7.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RMNI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 9.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.51, the stock is 3.16% and 10.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -5.25% at the moment leaves the stock 2.15% off its SMA200. RMNI registered -22.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.82.

The stock witnessed a 13.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.19%, and is 3.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.55% over the week and 5.00% over the month.

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) has around 1920 employees, a market worth around $423.22M and $417.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.67. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.35% and -37.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-128.90%).

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rimini Street Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.60% this year.

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.69M, and float is at 52.09M with Short Float at 4.93%.

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Perica Michael L.,the company’sEVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Perica Michael L. sold 5,556 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $4.50 per share for a total of $25002.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74951.0 shares.

Rimini Street Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 that Ravin Seth A. (President, CEO & Chairman) sold a total of 21,234 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 and was made at $4.28 per share for $90882.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the RMNI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Perica Michael L. (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,351 shares at an average price of $4.03 for $13505.0. The insider now directly holds 80,507 shares of Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI).

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 9.33% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 51.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.