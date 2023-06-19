RVYL Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) Now

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) is 29.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $2.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RVYL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 76.0% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is -6.47% and -3.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -7.19% at the moment leaves the stock -14.28% off its SMA200. RVYL registered -57.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.84.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 29.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 98.23%, and is -9.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.43% over the week and 13.83% over the month.

Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $32.90M and $40.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 120.24% and -79.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-72.80%).

Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ryvyl Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.70% this year.

Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.21M, and float is at 27.06M with Short Float at 1.70%.

Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Laniado Ezra,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Laniado Ezra bought 9,990 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $0.50 per share for a total of $4995.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50586.0 shares.