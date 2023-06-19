Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) up 5.08% since start of the year

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: SCU) is 5.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.90 and a high of $11.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCU stock was last observed hovering at around $9.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.47% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 46.47% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.10, the stock is 0.87% and 5.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -2.36% at the moment leaves the stock -0.21% off its SMA200. SCU registered -5.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$39.59.

The stock witnessed a 8.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.78%, and is -3.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 4.50% over the month.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) has around 343 employees, a market worth around $540.54M and $434.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.55. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.19% and -20.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.40%).

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.10% this year.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.17M, and float is at 15.55M with Short Float at 2.57%.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sculptor Capital Management, I,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 1,882 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $11.00 per share for a total of $20702.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44943.0 shares.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Sculptor Capital Management, I (10% Owner) sold a total of 7,526 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $11.19 per share for $84216.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45225.0 shares of the SCU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Sculptor Capital Management, I (10% Owner) disposed off 375 shares at an average price of $11.41 for $4279.0. The insider now directly holds 46,354 shares of Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU).