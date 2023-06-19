SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) down -86.83% since start of the year

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) is -86.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $22.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICU stock was last observed hovering at around $0.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 89.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.54, the stock is -0.24% and -58.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 11.55% at the moment leaves the stock -88.41% off its SMA200. ICU registered -94.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.44%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.57.

The stock witnessed a -8.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.58%, and is -7.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.58% over the week and 13.13% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 20.00% and -97.55% from its 52-week high.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -400.70% this year.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.15M, and float is at 3.21M with Short Float at 4.09%.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chung Kevin,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Chung Kevin bought 12,543 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $0.47 per share for a total of $5953.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68125.0 shares.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Russell Richard D. (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $0.50 per share for $10000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27978.0 shares of the ICU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Chung Kevin (Chief Medical Officer) acquired 7,500 shares at an average price of $0.70 for $5248.0. The insider now directly holds 55,582 shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU).