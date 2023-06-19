SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS) is -65.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $30.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHFS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 59.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.61, the stock is 20.80% and 21.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -77.03% off its SMA200. SHFS registered -94.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.71%.

The stock witnessed a 55.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.47%, and is 1.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.79% over the week and 7.82% over the month.

SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $27.79M and $12.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 83.61% and -98.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (138.30%).

SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SHF Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.

SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.67M, and float is at 21.40M with Short Float at 1.60%.

SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Emmi Donald,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Emmi Donald bought 38,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $0.59 per share for a total of $22382.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

SHF Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Darwin John (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $0.59 per share for $14750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.87 million shares of the SHFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Summers Jonathan (Director) acquired 8,000 shares at an average price of $0.60 for $4800.0. The insider now directly holds 113,128 shares of SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS).