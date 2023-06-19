Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:OMIC Stock Is Going Next

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) is -56.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $4.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OMIC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 30.4% higher than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.87, the stock is -7.70% and -13.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -55.13% off its SMA200. OMIC registered -71.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$65.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.85%, and is 2.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.32% over the week and 9.15% over the month.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) has around 276 employees, a market worth around $61.46M and $1.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.28% and -81.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.60%).

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.20% this year.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.93M, and float is at 57.70M with Short Float at 3.81%.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Glezer Eli N.,the company’sChief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Glezer Eli N. bought 170,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $0.82 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.36 million shares.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Glezer Eli N. (Chief Scientific Officer) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $2.00 per share for $100000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.18 million shares of the OMIC stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 4.38% up over the past 12 months and Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) that is 9.22% higher over the same period. Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is 6.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.