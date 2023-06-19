Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SKWD) is 29.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.50 and a high of $25.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SKWD stock was last observed hovering at around $24.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.47% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 5.15% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.66, the stock is 2.81% and 8.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 17.24% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.58.

The stock witnessed a 2.03% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.88%, and is 1.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) has around 448 employees, a market worth around $933.87M and $679.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.88 and Fwd P/E is 11.11. Distance from 52-week low is 40.91% and -3.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.50% this year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.85M, and float is at 27.23M with Short Float at 3.50%.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hays James Charles,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hays James Charles sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $21.91 per share for a total of $4.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.98 million shares.