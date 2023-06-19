SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) Is Up 29.25% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) is 29.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.74 and a high of $20.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SKYT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.24% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 16.45% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.19, the stock is -8.00% and -5.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -2.65% at the moment leaves the stock -6.28% off its SMA200. SKYT registered 23.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.11.

The stock witnessed a -7.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.23%, and is 0.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) has around 706 employees, a market worth around $419.80M and $230.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 37.98. Profit margin for the company is -11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.17% and -56.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.20%).

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SkyWater Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.50% this year.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.82M, and float is at 17.55M with Short Float at 6.19%.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Unterseher Loren A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Unterseher Loren A sold 11,104 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $9.50 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19.54 million shares.

SkyWater Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Unterseher Loren A (Director) sold a total of 19,799 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $9.53 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19.55 million shares of the SKYT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 12, KURTZWEIL JOHN T (Director) disposed off 7,447 shares at an average price of $9.50 for $70746.0. The insider now directly holds 28,097 shares of SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT).