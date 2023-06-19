Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) is -44.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $3.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMSI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.22% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 42.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.16, the stock is -4.01% and -3.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 3.57% at the moment leaves the stock -41.40% off its SMA200. SMSI registered -54.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.27.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.62%, and is -1.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.80% over the week and 5.84% over the month.

Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) has around 315 employees, a market worth around $69.70M and $46.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.18. Profit margin for the company is -62.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.77% and -66.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.50%).

Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Smith Micro Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.80% this year.

Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.65M, and float is at 49.55M with Short Float at 4.19%.

Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kempton James M,the company’sVP, CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Kempton James M bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $1.19 per share for a total of $1190.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Smith Micro Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that Sharma Chetan (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $2.70 per share for $2699.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19082.0 shares of the SMSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, SMITH WILLIAM W JR (President & CEO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.59 for $12955.0. The insider now directly holds 4,864,704 shares of Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI).

Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 31.38% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 12.54% higher over the same period. Amdocs Limited (DOX) is 23.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.