Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE: SHCO) is 47.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.08 and a high of $8.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHCO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $8.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 8.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.50, the stock is -9.74% and -14.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 4.17% at the moment leaves the stock 1.37% off its SMA200. SHCO registered -25.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $492.24.

The stock witnessed a -21.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.41%, and is -1.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.23% over the week and 7.14% over the month.

Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) has around 7714 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $1.04B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.57% and -32.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.90%).

Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Soho House & Co Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.80% this year.

Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 195.42M, and float is at 48.50M with Short Float at 2.25%.

Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Caring Richard,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Caring Richard bought 3,250 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $6.14 per share for a total of $19956.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Soho House & Co Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Caring Richard (Director) bought a total of 1,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $6.53 per share for $11105.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the SHCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Caring Richard (Director) acquired 5,400 shares at an average price of $7.14 for $38574.0. The insider now directly holds 368,824 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO).

Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading 13.93% up over the past 12 months and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is 79.07% higher over the same period. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) is 15.52% up on the 1-year trading charts.