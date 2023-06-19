Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND) on Track to Reach $13.50 in a Year

Southland Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SLND) is -9.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.57 and a high of $11.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLND stock was last observed hovering at around $8.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 23.08% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.23, the stock is 6.77% and 14.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 4.41% at the moment leaves the stock -0.40% off its SMA200. SLND registered -7.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.34.

The stock witnessed a 12.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.90%, and is 3.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $423.01M and $1.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 170.93 and Fwd P/E is 6.53. Distance from 52-week low is 40.54% and -17.11% from its 52-week high.

Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Southland Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2340.00% this year.

Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.91M, and float is at 29.07M with Short Float at 0.42%.

Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Renda Rudolph V.,the company’sCo-COO and EVP. SEC filings show that Renda Rudolph V. bought 4,888 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $8.88 per share for a total of $43405.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.53 million shares.

Southland Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Renda Rudolph V. (Co-COO and EVP) bought a total of 3,794 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $8.74 per share for $33160.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.53 million shares of the SLND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Renda Rudolph V. (Co-COO and EVP) acquired 7,307 shares at an average price of $8.74 for $63863.0. The insider now directly holds 1,528,476 shares of Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND).