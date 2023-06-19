Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) is 54.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.12 and a high of $13.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPOK stock was last observed hovering at around $12.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.4% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 15.4% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.69, the stock is 0.79% and 1.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 34.21% off its SMA200. SPOK registered 87.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.38.

The stock witnessed a -3.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.60%, and is -0.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) has around 380 employees, a market worth around $253.42M and $133.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.17 and Fwd P/E is 14.26. Profit margin for the company is 24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.18% and -8.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spok Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 195.60% this year.

Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.90M, and float is at 18.96M with Short Float at 1.70%.

Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rice Calvin,the company’sChief Financial Officer & CAO. SEC filings show that Rice Calvin bought 420 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $11.90 per share for a total of $4998.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20035.0 shares.

Spok Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Stein Todd J (Director) bought a total of 9,567 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $9.63 per share for $92178.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.84 million shares of the SPOK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Rice Calvin (Chief Financial Officer & CAO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $9.66 for $9665.0. The insider now directly holds 19,615 shares of Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK).

Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) that is -51.76% lower over the past 12 months. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) is -10.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.