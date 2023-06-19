Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:STAF Stock Is Going Next

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) is -72.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $8.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STAF stock was last observed hovering at around $0.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.4% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.76, the stock is -20.49% and -34.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 3.45% at the moment leaves the stock -66.92% off its SMA200. STAF registered -90.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.59.

The stock witnessed a -36.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.67%, and is -10.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.58% over the week and 13.32% over the month.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) has around 265 employees, a market worth around $3.20M and $244.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.87. Profit margin for the company is -6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.51% and -90.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.50%).

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -127.00% this year.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.51M, and float is at 2.25M with Short Float at 1.13%.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times.