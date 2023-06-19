Standex International Corporation (SXI) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 8.35% Upside

Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) is 34.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.02 and a high of $147.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SXI stock was last observed hovering at around $137.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.35% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 1.81% higher than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $137.47, the stock is -2.12% and 4.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 25.01% off its SMA200. SXI registered 52.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.88.

The stock witnessed a -1.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.36%, and is -2.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Standex International Corporation (SXI) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $1.64B and $737.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.41 and Fwd P/E is 19.24. Profit margin for the company is 17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.97% and -6.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Standex International Corporation (SXI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Standex International Corporation (SXI) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Standex International Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.60% this year.

Standex International Corporation (SXI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.81M, and float is at 11.73M with Short Float at 1.09%.

Standex International Corporation (SXI) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Standex International Corporation (SXI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 68 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLASS ALAN J,the company’sVice President & Secretary. SEC filings show that GLASS ALAN J sold 1,135 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $142.18 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15081.0 shares.

Standex International Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that CHORMAN THOMAS E (Director) sold a total of 569 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $141.00 per share for $80229.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11950.0 shares of the SXI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, Sarcevic Ademir (Vice President/CFO/Treasurer) disposed off 755 shares at an average price of $140.45 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 9,720 shares of Standex International Corporation (SXI).

Standex International Corporation (SXI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) that is trading 8.01% up over the past 12 months and Lennox International Inc. (LII) that is 57.59% higher over the same period. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is 44.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.