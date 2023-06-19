Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -26.12% Change This Year

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT) is -26.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.61 and a high of $78.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYBT stock was last observed hovering at around $48.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.14% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 2.02% higher than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.01, the stock is 6.44% and 2.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock -20.86% off its SMA200. SYBT registered -16.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.35%.

The stock witnessed a 8.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.17%, and is 3.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) has around 1044 employees, a market worth around $1.42B and $281.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.36 and Fwd P/E is 13.72. Profit margin for the company is 40.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.38% and -39.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.90%).

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.30% this year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.18M, and float is at 28.18M with Short Float at 4.50%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HEINTZMAN DAVID P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HEINTZMAN DAVID P sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $45.82 per share for a total of $91640.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95118.0 shares.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that LECHLEITER RICHARD A (Director) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $43.99 per share for $8797.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4863.0 shares of the SYBT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28, LECHLEITER RICHARD A (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $49.41 for $49410.0. The insider now directly holds 4,663 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT).

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading 2.65% up over the past 12 months and Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) that is -5.35% lower over the same period. Cadence Bank (CADE) is -13.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.