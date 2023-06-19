T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) on Track to Reach $5.00 in a Year

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) is -35.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.24 and a high of $9.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IDAI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 69.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.55, the stock is -16.80% and -25.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -6.63% at the moment leaves the stock -55.56% off its SMA200. IDAI registered -80.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.98.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.73%, and is -13.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.34% over the week and 19.21% over the month.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) has around 78 employees, a market worth around $12.40M and $3.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 25.00% and -84.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-866.30%).

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

T Stamp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.30% this year.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.45M, and float is at 5.38M with Short Float at 2.66%.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.