The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) up 93.78% since start of the year

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE: MTW) is 93.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.53 and a high of $20.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTW stock was last observed hovering at around $18.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $17.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.32% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -18.33% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.75, the stock is 9.34% and 12.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock 40.34% off its SMA200. MTW registered 49.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$64.73.

The stock witnessed a 16.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.91%, and is 2.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $634.74M and $2.08B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.69. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 135.72% and -12.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.40%).

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.40% this year.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.12M, and float is at 34.21M with Short Float at 5.15%.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BELEC ANNE E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BELEC ANNE E bought 1,499 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $16.26 per share for a total of $24375.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36754.0 shares.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that BELEC ANNE E (Director) bought a total of 1,693 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $14.40 per share for $24375.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25558.0 shares of the MTW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Cooney Anne M (Director) acquired 2,776 shares at an average price of $9.23 for $25625.0. The insider now directly holds 52,900 shares of The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW).

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) that is trading 8.01% up over the past 12 months and Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) that is -34.10% lower over the same period. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is 19.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.