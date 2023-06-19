These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG)

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) is -29.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $656.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATXG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.76, the stock is 1.63% and -6.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -5.92% at the moment leaves the stock -85.22% off its SMA200. ATXG registered -98.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.23.

The stock witnessed a -3.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.43%, and is 5.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.96% over the week and 7.86% over the month.

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) has around 126 employees, a market worth around $28.68M and $9.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 380.30. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.56% and -99.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-80.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 102.10% this year.

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.45M, and float is at 33.42M with Short Float at 0.48%.