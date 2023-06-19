These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for FB Financial Corporation (FBK)

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is -18.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.34 and a high of $45.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FBK stock was last observed hovering at around $29.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.1% off the consensus price target high of $34.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -4.61% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.29, the stock is 1.78% and 3.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock -17.79% off its SMA200. FBK registered -25.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.16%.

The stock witnessed a 5.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.81%, and is -2.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

FB Financial Corporation (FBK) has around 1757 employees, a market worth around $1.37B and $545.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.95 and Fwd P/E is 11.55. Profit margin for the company is 23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.34% and -35.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.20%).

FB Financial Corporation (FBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FB Financial Corporation (FBK) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FB Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.60% this year.

FB Financial Corporation (FBK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.68M, and float is at 35.38M with Short Float at 2.36%.

FB Financial Corporation (FBK) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at FB Financial Corporation (FBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ayers James W.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Ayers James W. bought 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $30.93 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.82 million shares.

FB Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Ayers James W. (10% Owner) bought a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $29.67 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.82 million shares of the FBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 30, Ayers James W. (10% Owner) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $27.63 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 10,806,091 shares of FB Financial Corporation (FBK).