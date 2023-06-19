These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HONE) is -33.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.51 and a high of $15.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HONE stock was last observed hovering at around $9.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $12.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.69% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 25.84% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.27, the stock is 5.41% and -3.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -27.22% off its SMA200. HONE registered -32.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.44%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.02%, and is -0.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.43% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) has around 609 employees, a market worth around $438.93M and $192.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.58 and Fwd P/E is 12.53. Profit margin for the company is 21.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.40% and -40.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.50%).

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.80% this year.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.86M, and float is at 43.15M with Short Float at 1.24%.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CASEY JOSEPH F,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that CASEY JOSEPH F bought 2,762 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $7.76 per share for a total of $21433.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Sullivan Michael James (Chairman of the Board) bought a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $7.82 per share for $35190.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76749.0 shares of the HONE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, CASEY JOSEPH F (President and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $8.25 for $82500.0. The insider now directly holds 313,806 shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE).

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 24.13% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -8.92% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is 10.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.