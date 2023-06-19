These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK)

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) is -38.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.96 and a high of $31.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HPK stock was last observed hovering at around $15.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.32% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.62% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -76.88% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.15, the stock is -1.79% and -19.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing -8.56% at the moment leaves the stock -36.76% off its SMA200. HPK registered -55.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.45.

The stock witnessed a 1.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.26%, and is -4.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.99% over the week and 6.63% over the month.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $1.75B and $887.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.89 and Fwd P/E is 3.96. Distance from 52-week low is 18.27% and -55.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.50%).

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HighPeak Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 228.80% this year.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.06M, and float is at 14.70M with Short Float at 15.67%.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hollis Michael L.,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that Hollis Michael L. bought 9,256 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $22.42 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

HighPeak Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that HIGHTOWER JACK (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 131,539 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $22.00 per share for $2.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.91 million shares of the HPK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, HIGHTOWER JACK (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 35,399 shares at an average price of $21.88 for $0.77 million. The insider now directly holds 2,774,472 shares of HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK).