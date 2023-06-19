These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA)

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) is -17.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.14 and a high of $7.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEXA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.22% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 7.81% higher than the price target low of $5.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.84, the stock is -8.51% and -16.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing -6.92% at the moment leaves the stock -15.42% off its SMA200. NEXA registered -23.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.51.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.95%, and is -11.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.78% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) has around 5625 employees, a market worth around $688.68M and $2.98B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.18. Profit margin for the company is -1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.85% and -35.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nexa Resources S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.10% this year.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.44M, and float is at 46.78M with Short Float at 0.30%.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Newmont Corporation (NEM) that is trading -30.07% down over the past 12 months. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is 3.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.