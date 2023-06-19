These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is 124.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.35 and a high of $16.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RRGB stock was last observed hovering at around $12.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.0% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 16.4% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.54, the stock is -4.54% and -6.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -2.72% at the moment leaves the stock 27.74% off its SMA200. RRGB registered 55.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.88.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.04%, and is 1.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 6.26% over the month.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) has around 24335 employees, a market worth around $207.79M and $1.29B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 134.39% and -24.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.70%).

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.80% this year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.00M, and float is at 15.18M with Short Float at 16.65%.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hart Gerard Johan,the company’sPRESIDENT AND CEO. SEC filings show that Hart Gerard Johan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $12.91 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Page Allison A. (Director) bought a total of 4,340 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $12.74 per share for $55313.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36732.0 shares of the RRGB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Hart Gerard Johan (PRESIDENT AND CEO) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $11.99 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 183,656 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB).

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading 42.44% up over the past 12 months and Brinker International Inc. (EAT) that is 37.53% higher over the same period. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) is 29.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.