These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Verona Pharma plc (VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) is -18.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.85 and a high of $26.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRNA stock was last observed hovering at around $21.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.13% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 29.23% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.23, the stock is 0.08% and -0.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 20.66% off its SMA200. VRNA registered 359.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.09k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$24.05.

The stock witnessed a 9.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.14%, and is 0.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $1.68B and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 451.43% and -19.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.00%).

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verona Pharma plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.60% this year.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.68M, and float is at 73.51M with Short Float at 3.60%.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 359,713 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $20.08 per share for a total of $7.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.78 million shares.

Verona Pharma plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Gupta Rishi (Director) sold a total of 359,713 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $20.08 per share for $7.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.78 million shares of the VRNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Gupta Rishi (Director) disposed off 43,200 shares at an average price of $21.64 for $0.93 million. The insider now directly holds 4,137,491 shares of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA).

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 29.17% up over the past 12 months and AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is 24.19% higher over the same period.