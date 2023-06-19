Things appear to be looking up for CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) is 12.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.58 and a high of $16.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CECO stock was last observed hovering at around $13.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.12% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 22.53% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.17, the stock is 6.83% and 7.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 7.62% off its SMA200. CECO registered 113.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.15.

The stock witnessed a 10.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.53%, and is 0.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 4.50% over the month.

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) has around 730 employees, a market worth around $451.86M and $442.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.73 and Fwd P/E is 13.32. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.02% and -21.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CECO Environmental Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.40% this year.

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.44M, and float is at 28.70M with Short Float at 0.81%.

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gohr Paul M,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Gohr Paul M sold 11,880 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $14.41 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49203.0 shares.

CECO Environmental Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Liner David B (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $13.62 per share for $40860.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the CECO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Nuggihalli Ramesh (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 12,115 shares at an average price of $14.75 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 63,182 shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO).

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entegris Inc. (ENTG) that is trading 4.68% up over the past 12 months and Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) that is 27.90% higher over the same period. Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) is 5.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.