Things appear to be looking up for MMTec Inc. (MTC)

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) is -0.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $8.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $0.77, the stock is -4.39% and -14.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -12.70% at the moment leaves the stock -34.41% off its SMA200. MTC registered -83.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$9.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -18.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.05%, and is -5.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.41% over the week and 9.55% over the month.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $75.10M and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 26.19% and -90.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-62.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 43.90% this year.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.86M, and float is at 1.91M with Short Float at 18.46%.